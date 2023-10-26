Montgomery (knee) missed Thursday's practice, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
The 30-year-old running back out of Stanford was absent from Thursday's practice after he tallied a limited session Wednesday. It's unclear when Montgomery suffered this knee injury, but he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend after Thursday's DNP.
