Montgomery (leg) wasn't spotted in warmups ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Montgomery has been missing practice of late, so his looming absence Thursday isn't surprising. Look for Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor to handle the bulk of the team's backfield snaps versus Houston.
