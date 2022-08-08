Montgomery has been one of the Patriots' early standouts in training camp, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Though the Patriots' roster lists the 29-year-old as a wide receiver, the team's unofficial depth chart lists the versatile Montgomery as a second-team running back. While Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are expected to lead the team's rushing attack this season, Lazar believes that as things stand, "Montgomery is not just on the team; he will be incorporated into the offense and special teams." Also in the team's backfield mix are James White (who is bouncing back from a hip injury) and J.J. Taylor, as well as rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.