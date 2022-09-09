Montgomery (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

If he's available Sunday, Montgomery -- who was a limited practice participant this week -- is a candidate to help fill the change-of-pace void created by the retirement of James White. If he's out or limited, however, rookie Pierre Strong could see added snaps behind top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, with Stevenson potentially factoring into the team's passing game as well.

