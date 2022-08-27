Montgomery is slated undergo further tests to determine the severity of the ankle injury he sustained in Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery had been projected to help fill the change-of-pace/pass-catching void created by the retirement of James White, but if he's forced to miss time into the regular season, rookie Pierre Strong is a candidate to see increased opportunities in New England's offense. Additionally, the team's top early-down options, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, could see added looks in the passing game out of the gate in such a scenario, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site notes.