Montgomery (ankle) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Montgomery sustained a right ankle injury during the Patriots' preseason finale, so his progress will need to be monitored ahead of the team's Week 1 contest against the Dolphins. If he's available, Montgomery is a candidate to help fill the change-of-pace/pass-catching void created by the retirement of James White. Also currently in the mix on that front is rookie Pierre Strong, though New England also has three more running back options (J.J. Taylor/Kevin Harris and the versatile Lynn Bowden) to potentially promote from the practice squad.
