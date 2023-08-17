Montgomery (leg) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Montgomery's continued absence doesn't help his chances of securing a key change-of-pace role out of the gate this season, and once he's back on the field he'll need to compete for depth chart slotting with Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor. In any case, the Patriots' addition of veteran back Ezekiel Elliott to a backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson, represents a hit to Montgomery's fantasy prospects ahead of Week 1.