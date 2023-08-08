Montgomery (leg) didn't practice Tuesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With Montgomery continuing to miss practice, we wouldn't expect to see the versatile back suit up for the Patriots' preseason opener, Thursday against the Texans. Once Montgomery is able to rejoin practice, he'll look to carve out a change-of-pace role in a backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson, which also includes second-year pros Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.