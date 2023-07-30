Montgomery (leg) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Montgomery suffered an apparent left leg injury during Thursday's practice and hasn't practiced since. Head coach Bill Belichick called the versatile running back "day-to-day," but it's unclear when he'll be back to full speed. When healthy, Montgomery will try to establish himself in a backfield that features Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year players Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.