Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri relays that Montgomery, who is listed as a wide receiver on the team's official roster, has been taking backfield reps, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.

Given the Patriots' deep running back corps and solid depth at wideout, there's not a clear path for Montgomery to see steady touches in the team's offense at this stage. That said, the 29-year-old's versatility is an asset that could help him secure a roster spot, in particular if he makes a case to earn special teams snaps. In 14 games with the Saints last season, Montgomery carried 15 times for 44 yards while catching 16 of his 26 targets for 95 yards.