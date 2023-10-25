Montgomery (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
It's not clear when Montgomery picked up the injury or how severe it might be at this point. Unless he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend.
