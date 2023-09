Montgomery was on the field for three of 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery, who continues to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson (54 snaps) and Ezekiel Elliott (22 snaps), didn't record a carry or catch (on one target) Sunday and will remain off the fantasy radar as long as his change-of-pace role with the Patriots is limited.