Montgomery (knee) is not expected to be activated from injured reserve in Week 6, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Montgomery was placed on IR with a right knee injury on Sept. 13 following the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, but head coach Bill Belichick doesn't expect the running back to return in Week 6. With Damien Harris (hamstring) potentially unavailable for New England's upcoming matchup with the Browns, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris could see increased roles behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson in the contest.