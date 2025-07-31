The Patriots signed Davis (shoulder) to a contract Wednesday.

Davis missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. He last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Packers, when he played in all 17 games and posted four catches (on seven targets) for 26 yards while mostly serving in a blocking and special teams role. Now in New England, Davis will use practices and preseason games to compete for a backup tight end spot on the 53-man roster.