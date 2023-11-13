Thornton didn't log any snaps in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Thornton wasn't on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report, so the fact that the 2022 second-rounder didn't take the field Sunday is a bit puzzling. Either way, heading into his team's Week 11 bye, Thornton is off the fantasy radar.
