Thornton (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after being limited at practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Thornton practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, but was added to the injury report Friday due to a foot issue. With Kendrick Bourne (knee) on IR and DeVante Parker (concussion) out Sunday, Thornton could reclaim a role in the Patriots offense (if active) in Week 9 after being a healthy inactive last weekend. That said, the 2022 second-rounder needs to turn in a full and productive game in order to merit fantasy consideration while working in a WR corps that also includes Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Kayshon Boutte.