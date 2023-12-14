Thornton (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Thornton practiced fully Wednesday, but was added to the Patriots' Week 15 injury report after being limited a day later. Along with Thornton, Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte, (shoulder) were also listed as limited Thursday. With that in mind, it's possible that five New England wideouts could be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.