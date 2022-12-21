Thornton (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thornton wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice estimate, so his limitations Wednesday are worth noting. The Patriots' final injury report of the week will reveal whether or not the rookie wideout approaches Saturday's game against the Bengals with a Week 16 injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Four catches versus Cardinals•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches two passes in Week 13•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Not targeted against Vikings•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: One catch in Week 9•