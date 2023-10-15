Thornton (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Thornton was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is thus available to bolster a WR corps that will be without with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Demario Douglas (concussion) on Sunday. In that context, the speedy Thornton can step into a role in the team's Week 6 offense alongside DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Jalen Reagor also on hand.