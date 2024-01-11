Thornton finished the 2023 season with 13 catches on 23 targets for 91 yards and three carries for 51 yards in nine games for the Patriots.

The Patriots traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to draft Thornton 50th overall, but the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has struggled to stay on the field during his first two years as a pro. With that in mind, an ankle issue sidelined Thornton for the team's season finale, but he'll presumably be healthy ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Baylor product -- who is under contract with New England through the 2025 season -- does have the speed to potentially make an impact as a deep threat, but his role next season remains to be seen, with plenty of roster churn expected following New England's 4-13 campaign.