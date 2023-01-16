Thornton finished the 2022 season with 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards and two TDs in 13 games.

In his rookie campaign, the 2022 second-rounder was a complementary piece in a New England wideout corps that also included Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Looking ahead, Parker, Bourne and Thornton remain under contract with the team next season, with reinforcements slated to arrive via free agency and the draft. Thornton's fantasy prospects in 2023 hinge on him seeing increased volume, which is a plausible outcome for the speedster out of Baylor pending the Patriots' offseason moves.