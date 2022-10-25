Thornton was on the field for 44 of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears en route to catching one of his five targets for 19 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Nelson Agholor (three snaps) was back in the mix after missing a game due to a hamstring injury, Thornton worked as the Patriots' No. 3 WR on Monday behind Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker. As the speedy rookie's two-TD effort in Week 6 suggests, Thornton has some playmaking upside, but in his current playing context he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in the weeks ahead.