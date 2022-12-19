Thornton logged 60 of a possible 65 snaps on offense en route to catching one of his four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton saw added work in Week 15, with DeVante Parker (concussion) out, but with QB Mac Jones throwing for just 112 yards, the 2022 second-rounder -- who caught four passes in Week 14 -- didn't yield much production from a fantasy perspective. With 17 catches for 166 yards and a TD on 33 targets in 10 games, Thornton is off the lineup radar in all but the deepest of formats.