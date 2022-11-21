Thornton logged 17 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton's Week 11 snap count represented a season low and for the fourth consecutive game the 2022 second-rounder caught just one pass (on two targets for five yards). Until steady volume heads his way, Thornton is off the fantasy radar while working in a New England wideout corps that also includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.