Thornton was on the field for 52 of a possible 56 snaps on offense in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Bengals, en route to catching one of his three targets for eight yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite seeing added snaps of late with DeVante Parker (concussion) sidelined, Thornton has posted back-to-back one-catch efforts. Heading into the Patriots' last two regular-season contests, the 2022 second-rounder remains off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.