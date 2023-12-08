Thornton logged a season-high 54 (of a possible 57) snaps on offense in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) all inactive for the contest, Thornton drew the start alongside fellow WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. In the process, Thornton caught three of his five targets for 17 yards. Looking ahead, with the Patriots' next game not until Dec. 17 against the Chiefs, the team's wideout corps could potentially be less thinned-out in Week 15, a context that has a chance to lead to a lesser role for Thornton versus Kansas City.