In his regular season debut, Thornton was on the field for 25 of possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions en route to catching two of his three targets for seven yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 second-rounder missed New England's first four games due to a collarbone injury, but now that he's back in the mix, Thornton brings added speed to New England's pass-catching corps. However, with Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne also in the team's WR mix, Thornton doesn't currently have a steady path to targets.