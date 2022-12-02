Thornton caught two of his three targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills.

The rookie wideout was on the field for 21 of a possible 54 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. With 12 catches on 24 targets for 117 yards and a TD in eight games to date, the 2022 second-rounder isn't seeing steady enough volume at this stage to merit fantasy attention in all but the deepest of formats.