Thornton caught both of his targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 20-9 preseason loss to the Texans.

With veteran wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parkerand Kendrick Bourne held out of the contest, along with multiple other key players, Thornton ended up logging 14 snaps versus Houston, with the highlight of his evening coming on a 27-yard leaping grab of a Bailey Zappe pass. As the 2023 season approaches, the speedy Thornton has an opportunity to serve as an outside deep threat for the Patriots, but as long as Smith-Schuster, Parker and Bourne are all available, steady targets may be elusive for the 2022 second-rounder.