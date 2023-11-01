With Kendrick Bourne out for the season with a torn ACL, Thornton has a chance to reclaim a role in the Patriots offense in the coming weeks, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Thornton was a healthy inactive in the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, but with Bourne on IR and DeVante Parker in concussion protocol, Thornton figures to see added opportunities going forward. While the 2022 second-rounder remains a speculative lineup option as Sunday's game against the Commanders approaches, Thornton is a player to monitor to see what he can do if given a steady role as the season progresses.