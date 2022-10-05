The Patriots have designated Thornton (collarbone) to return from injured reserve, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
This opens a 21-day window for the rookie to practice with the team before joining the active roster. He can return as soon as Week 5 (this Sunday against Detroit) if he's deemed healthy, but Thornton likely will start off in a part-time role when he first joins the New England offense.
