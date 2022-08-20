site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-tyquan-thornton-diagnosed-with-collarbone-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Diagnosed with collarbone injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thornton was diagnosed with a collarbone injury after leaving Friday's preseason game against Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It sounds like Thornton is expected to be out for a while, though perhaps not the entire season. The rookie second-round pick was expected to start his career in a depth role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read