Thornton (shoulder) is expected to be placed on IR by the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming that's the case, Thornton would be in line to miss the first four weeks of the season and presumably target a return to game action on Oct. 8. As Week 1 approaches, the Patriots' WR corps is led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte in reserve.