Thornton caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants.

Thornton capped the first quarter with a two-yard touchdown catch to get the Patriots on the board, putting an exclamation point on his NFL debut. The rookie second-round pick out of Baylor was drafted to stretch the field in the methodical New England offense, but Thornton could carve out a more prominent role if he proves to be an effective option in the red zone, and Thursday's touchdown should help in that regard. Thornton will look to build on this promising debut when the Patriots host the Panthers on Aug. 19 for their next preseason game.