Thornton, who was on the field for 52 of a possible 59 snaps on offense in Monday's 27-13 win over the Cardinals, caught four of his five targets for 28 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton saw an uptick in snaps Monday with Jakobi Meyers (concussion) inactive and DeVante Parker (head) limited to just six snaps on the contest. If one of both of his fellow WRs are cleared to play this coming Sunday against the Raiders, the rookie wideout will profile as a risky Week 15 fantasy lineup option.