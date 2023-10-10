The Patriots designated Thornton (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New England held an unofficial session Tuesday, and Thornton's presence was enough for the team to open a 21-day window in which to evaluate and potentially bring him back to the active roster. He's been impacted by a shoulder injury since Aug. 17 and so far has missed five games to begin the campaign. How Thornton is listed on the Patriots' first Week 6 practice report Wednesday may give a sense of his potential to return as soon as Sunday at Las Vegas.