Thornton logged 51 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While Thornton gained 39 yards on an end around, his lone target in the contest came on a deep pass from QB Bailey Zappe that slipped through the wideout's hands, per Mark Daniels of Masslive.com. The 2022 second-rounder saw added snaps Sunday with Demario Douglas (concussion) out, however regardless of whether Douglas is available Thursday night against the Steelers, Thornton remains off the fantasy radar given that he's been limited to a 5/34/0 receiving line in five games to date.