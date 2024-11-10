Thornton is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Thornton was also a healthy scratch in Week 9. In his absence versus Chicago, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and K.J. Osborn will handle the Patriots' wideout duties.
