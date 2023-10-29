Watch Now:

Thornton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With Thornton a healthy scratch Sunday, the Patriots' Week 8 WR corps will be comprised of Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas and Jalen Reagor. In two games to date, Thornton has caught two of his three targets for eight yards.

More News