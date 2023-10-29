Thornton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Thornton a healthy scratch Sunday, the Patriots' Week 8 WR corps will be comprised of Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas and Jalen Reagor. In two games to date, Thornton has caught two of his three targets for eight yards.
More News
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: One catch in season debut•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Back in action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Activated off IR•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Questionable, yet to be activated•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Limited practice Wednesday•