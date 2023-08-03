Thornton (undisclosed) remained limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Thornton, who was also limited Wednesday, is off to a slow start in training camp and the 2022 second-rounder will have some catching up to do once he resumes practicing fully. When healthy, the Baylor product has the speed to provide the Patriots' offense with a deep threat, but steady volume may be hard to come by for Thornton out of the gate this season, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne also in the team's wideout mix.
More News
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Off to slow start in camp•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Standing out at OTAs•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches 22 passes as a rookie•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Productive day in win•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Active versus Dolphins•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Questionable for Sunday•