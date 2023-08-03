Thornton (undisclosed) remained limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Thornton, who was also limited Wednesday, is off to a slow start in training camp and the 2022 second-rounder will have some catching up to do once he resumes practicing fully. When healthy, the Baylor product has the speed to provide the Patriots' offense with a deep threat, but steady volume may be hard to come by for Thornton out of the gate this season, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne also in the team's wideout mix.