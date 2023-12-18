Thornton was on the field for seven of a possible 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With DeVante Parker (48 snaps) and Demario Douglas (38 snaps) both back in action Sunday, along with Jalen Reagor logging 29 snaps, Thornton's role in the offense declined in Week 15. In the process, he caught his lone target in the contest for five yards. The 2022 second-rounder will remain off the fantasy radar unless injuries thin out New England's wideout corps down the stretch.