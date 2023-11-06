Thornton logged 12 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders, while catching one of his four targets for seven yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Reiss, all of Thornton's Week 9 snaps came on the Patriots' first three series, with coach Bill Belichick confirming that Thornton - who had approached the contest dealing with a foot injury -- was available for action afterward. With just three catches on seven targets for 15 yards in three games to date, Thornton is off the fantasy radar for now.