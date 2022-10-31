Thornton, who was on the field for 61 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets, caught one of his two targets in the contest for 13 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton's season-high playing time total was the result of DeVante Parker (knee) being forced out of Sunday's contest after one snap. With Parker potentially being unavailable for the Patriots' Week 9 contest against the Colts, Thornton could continue to see added work this coming weekend, but until the rookie wideout sees steady volume he'll be a speculative fantasy lineup option.