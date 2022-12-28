Thornton (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thornton logged 52 of a possible 56 snaps on offense in this past Saturday's loss to the Bengals, while catching one of his three targets for eight yards in the contest. With no reported setbacks, Thornton's listed limitations Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. Either way, with an 18/174/1 stat line (on 36 targets) in 11 games, the rookie wideout is off the fantasy radar in most formats.
