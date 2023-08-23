Thornton (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

It remains to be seen when Thornton will be back in action, but once he returns to the field, the speedy 2022 second-rounder will have to make up some ground in order to secure a steady role in the Patriots offense early on this season. As things stand, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne profile as the team's top three WR options, with rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte competing for depth slotting.