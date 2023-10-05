Thornton (shoulder) wasn't designated to return from injured reserve ahead of either of the Patriots' two practices this week and appears set to remain out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

After being placed on IR on Aug. 31 with the shoulder injury, Thornton has now missed the requisite four games and is eligible to play beginning this week. However, with Thornton having yet to reach the point in his recovery where he's able to practice, the second-year wideout looks as though he'll stick on IR for at least another week. Whenever the Patriots decide Thornton is fit to practice, the team will then have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster.