Thornton (undisclosed) wasn't in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Thornton exited practice early Thursday and didn't return, so his absence isn't much of a surprise. The 2022 second-rounder will need to get back on the field soon in order to secure a key Week 1 role in a Patriots WR corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.
More News
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Leaves practice early Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Catches two passes Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Sees plenty of reps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Limited again•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Off to slow start in camp•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Standing out at OTAs•