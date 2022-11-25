Thornton was not targeted in Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

Thornton has seen his role slip in the last few weeks due to the re-emergence of Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. As a result, he played only 20 offensive snaps and failed to see a target for the first time in any of his seven games this season. He has failed to top 20 receiving yards on six occasions.

More News