Thornton (collarbone) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Thornton was designated to return off injured reserve earlier this week, but it's still a bit surprising to see the rookie receiver officially rejoin the active roster so soon. The 2022 second-round pick put together a dynamic training camp prior to the injury, but don't expect Thornton to be a major contributor right away especially so long as rookie QB Bailey Zappe continues to fill in for the injured Mac Jones (ankle).
