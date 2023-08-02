Thornton (undisclosed) was spotted heading to the conditioning field during Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

It remains to be seen if the 2022 second-rounder is dealing with an injury of any sort, but Cox notes that "it's been a quiet camp for (Thornton) so far" with the speedster not yet having logged any catches from QB Mac Jones in full-team drills. Thornton still has time to pick up the pace, which is what he'll need to do in order to carve out a steady role in a New England wideout corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.